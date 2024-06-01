City looking to their 'hard heads' in top-of-the-table battle with Bombers

Experience was the difference as Newcastle City overcame minor premiers Killarney Vale to win last year's grand final and coach Brett Godfrey will again look to his "hard heads" as the two sides battle to stay unbeaten on Saturday.
City and the Bombers have been on a collision course in Hunter Central Coast AFL since last year's women's Black Diamond Cup decider and are the competition's only unbeaten sides after eight rounds.
"Looking at the names on their team lists, they've got a lot of players who have come back from last year and a number of their juniors seem to be coming through their system as well," Godfrey said.
"They've got a really well-rounded team and some quality players so we need to be on our game.
"Key players will be the tried and tested ones. The Caitlin Holcombes, the Isabella Sullivans, the Claudia Grays and the girls who have had lengthy Cup football.
"We're looking for that experience, those old, hard heads to step up and hopefully get the job done for us."
The match is scheduled for Adelaide Street Oval and Godfrey was expecting a "heavy track" with more rain predicted.
"I've heard that it's still boggy and wet from previous rain and presume it's going to be a heavy track," Godfrey said.
"We're going to have to combat that. We're going to have to play a basic style of football, control the footy and take that possession away from them. If we can do that I'm pretty confident we'll go OK."
Third-placed Cardiff play fourth-placed Terrigal Avoca, Warners Bay host The Entrance Bateau Bay and Maitland travel to Singleton.
In men's action, Terrigal Avoca and Cardiff meet after both taking important wins over an improved Warners Bay in their last outings. Killarney Vale host City and Warners Bay are at home to winless The Entrance Bateau Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.