Can Norths keep winning and who will prevail in the Souths-West battle?

Player-coach Narelle Eather wants Souths to think on their feet as they seek revenge against West Leagues Balance in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
West ended Souths' season in a preliminary final one-goal thriller last year after Lions had claimed the minor premiership.
Eather, who is likely to start from the bench as she manages hip issues, said Souths were "pretty keen to get that one goal back" this time around.
"With West, you never know what they're going to bring," Eather said.
"They're really big and strong and experienced players, so if what we're doing is not working we've got to try something new, to think about it on the spot.
"I spoke the girls about that as a bit of challenge this year, on the court if something is not working be smart enough to change it."
Souths and West are locked in a three-way tussle with Junction Stella, who face unbeaten leaders Norths, for second place.
Eather said the match against the five-time defending champions would be provide a gauge of where Lions' season was headed.
"We've been working on some different things and it will be good to see if they work or not," she said.
"We'll bring something a little different as well. We're playing a bit of a different style this year so hopefully we can get them on the back foot first."
Nova take on BNC and Waratah go up against Kotara South in other round-seven action at 2.30pm.
In Super Netball on Saturday, the Giants face a tough task to back up their round-seven win over the Mavericks (66-59) when they face high-flying Melbourne Vixens in round eight while West Coast battle Sunshine Coast.
On Sunday, the Swifts will be out to bounce back from a 58-33 loss to Adelaide when they take on the Mavericks and Queensland Firebirds host the Thunderbirds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.