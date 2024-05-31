Rain forces Newcastle Rugby League fixture reshuffles

Newcastle Rugby League officials have opted to shift two fixtures this round in light of the predicated heavy rain this weekend.
Cessnock will now host South Newcastle at Baddeley Park from 3pm on Saturday.
The top-of-the-table clash was due to be played at Merewether on Sunday, but the two clubs have now swapped home-and-away fixtures this season.
Elsewhere, Wests - who have only once played at their actual home ground of Harker Oval this season - have been forced into a third venue switch in 2024.
They were due to host Wyong at the New Lambton ground but Sunday's 3pm match will now take place at Lakeside Sporting Complex at Raymond Terrace.
In a boost for the Rosellas, who have crept into fourth position after four consecutive victories, veteran halfback Luke Walsh is expected to return from injury.
It's essentially a four-point game with both sides having a bye next week. Wyong, who have slipped to eighth, will be out to bounce back from consecutive losses to Maitland and Souths.
Elsewhere, Lakes United (seventh) host Central (sixth) at Cahill Oval from 3.35pm on Saturday.
It will be an extra special local derby day supporting the Emma's Warriors charity with the Seagulls donning themed jerseys.
At Kurri Kurri, the Bulldogs (10th) host Macquarie (ninth) from 3pm on Saturday, while at Bateau Bay on Sunday, The Entrance (fifth) are at home to Maitland (third) from 3.10pm.
