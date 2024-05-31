Ex-Northstar 'JFK' ready to let rip as Newcastle visit Perth

Ex-Northstar John Kennedy jnr has vowed while there is "no bad blood" between him and his old club, he won't be holding back when Newcastle visit Perth.
The Northstars have flown west for two games against the Thunder starting Saturday at 6.30pm (AEST).
Kennedy jnr, who spent a decade at the Northstars - first as a player, then coach and in some years both - linked with the Thunder for this season after relocating to Perth in December.
It was a surprise move that brought the American-born defender's 126-game Newcastle career to an end.
Apart from 24 games for the Canberra Knights in 2012, he had only played in the Australian Ice Hockey League for the Northstars, winning back-to-back Goodall Cup titles in 2015-16.
"At the end of the day, Newcastle has been home," Kennedy jnr said.
"They've taken me in, they've been my second family. Between Garry and Leanne [Doré], the coaching staff we've had over the years, the players - local guys and the imports - it's been an incredible experience.
"If it wasn't for the opportunities over here, then I would still be in Newcastle.
"It's not like there is any bad blood between us, it's just kind of how life goes.
"I have respect for everyone in that organisation, and it will be weird looking at that jersey from the other side, because I was with them for so long."
But while Kennedy jnr was full of admiration for his old team, he will be in Thunder colours when the puck drops.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald from Perth, where he shifted for work, he said he was expecting a fiery clash with his former teammates.
"I'm sure we're going to have some laughs going into it, but at the end of the day it's about pride and it's about bragging rights," he said.
"I'd rather be the one after the game having a chat ... knowing that we got the win.
"It's one of those things where it starts off friendly, and all it takes is one bump or one extra hit, and all the competitive juices are going to get flowing.
"Especially knowing my game, I bring a little bit more physicality to it, and I'm sure all the boys can expect that already."
Kennedy jnr wasn't the only Northstar to head west this season. Zane Jones also made the move. Knowing the pair so well, Northstars captain Liam Manwarring isn't expecting anything less.
"Zane and 'JFK' are now local boys there and we've spoken about that this week. The emotional side of the game is going to be very high," Manwarring said.
"That's put a lot of fire in a lot of guys ... to show those boys we still have one-up on them.
"It will be interesting.
"We need to play that side of the game just as good as our on-ice production."
As both teams approach the half-way point of their seasons, the Northstars sit top of their Rurak Conference ladder after eight wins and four losses.
Perth are third in the league's other Hellyer Conference, after nine wins and three losses.
The two sides clash again on Sunday at the same time.
