NPL: Charlestown keen to soldier on through illness and Taylor Regan ban

Azzurri were down 2-1 at the time off but levelled in the 90th minute with a back-post volley from teenager Reece McManus off a Dean Pettit free kick. McManus also scored for 1-1 in the 70th minute, just after coming off the bench. Former Charlestown player Regan Lundy scored for Maitland in the 44th and 82nd minutes.