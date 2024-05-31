Kiwi shooting guard happy to be Falcons' go-to man

Newcastle Falcons coach Josh Morgan refers to it as Francis' world.
If the shot clock is in single figures or if the game is on the line, Francis Wineera-Mulvihill wants the ball.
"I enjoy that responsibility," the Kiwi shooting guard said. "It started a few years ago back in New Zealand.
"The team I was playing for didn't like taking early shots. If it wasn't a transition shot they would run through the offence. They said to me: 'last six seconds, you get the ball and do what you have to do to score'.
"It is not a new role. If we need a bucket, I feel I can go get it. It is having confidence in yourself."
Wineera-Mulvihill, or FWM as he is known to Falcons fans, has averaged 16 points, at nearly 52 per cent, and three assists a game.
Many of FWM's points, whether it is going to the hoop, popping off a screen or pulling up for a jump shot, have been drained late in the shot clock.
The role as a go-to man was one of the reasons FWM came out from New Zealand to play for the Falcons.
He had spent four seasons at the Wellington Saints in the NZNBL but had limited playing time.
"I haven't had that many opportunities in the past few years to showcase what I can do." FWM said. "Back home in the NZNBL it is tough to get a really good crack. I have a bigger role here. I'm grateful to have that opportunity.
"It is going well but we are not winning as much as I would like. We have a great group of guys and we are building each week."
The Falcons, as a unit, have struggled at the offensive end, averaging 68 points per game. In their four wins, they beat Hornsby 81-61, Penrith 80-65, Manly 68-66 and Central Coast 77-68.
"We are holding most teams to 70 points," FWM said. "Our problem has been putting the the ball in the hole. Most games we are winning the rebound battle, we are getting more shots than the other team but we are not converting at a high rate. It is hard to pinpoint what that comes back to."
The Falcons have been boosted with the arrival of new import, former Penn State four man Leo O'Boyle, ahead of the crunch road trip to Illawarra on Saturday.
"We need to get on a run," FWM said. "Hopefully Leo can help us get over the edge."
The Hawks sit in 14th spot with a 2-10 win-loss record.
The Falcons women (10-2) also travel to Wollongong (6-6) and will be out to bounce back from a 82-78 loss to Norths - just their second for the season.
Recent arrival Elissa Brett will have benefited from another week of training.
Coach Kristy Bultitude has also adjusted the Falcons offence to accommodate the return from injury of Australia under-20s centre isla Juffermans.
