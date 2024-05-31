Phone taps show accused Commonwealth Hotel armed robber discussed cash, plotted second target

ONE of the men accused of holding up the Commonwealth Hotel, stealing more than $120,000 and leaving a cleaner in hospital, was allegedly picked up in telephone intercepts discussing his share of the proceeds and conspiring to rob a second pub.
Marley Tiopira, 28, of Cameron Park, was represented by solicitor Cameron Duncan when he applied for bail in Newcastle Local Court on Friday.
Mr Tiopira and 37-year-old John Jerrett - who the court heard was the partner of Mr Tiopira's aunt - are accused of being armed with a machete and a baseball bat when they forced their way into the popular Cooks Hill pub about 4.45am on February 28.
The pair allegedly made a hotel manager move around on his knees and open safes before fleeing with $124,456.
A cleaner was allegedly assaulted during the armed robbery and suffered a medical episode.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition but has since made a full recovery, police have said.
Details of the police investigation and alleged plot to hold up the Edgeworth Tavern were revealed during Mr Tiopira's failed bid for bail on Friday.
Detectives say an intercepted phone call later on the morning of the armed robbery picked up Mr Tiopira referencing $40,000, which they allege was his share of the robbery proceeds.
In another call a few days later, Mr Tiopira allegedly said: "I went through $130,000 the other night", which prosecutors allege was a reference to the Commonwealth Hotel robbery.
They also allege he was recorded saying "I'm sitting on this thing" while near the Edgeworth Tavern and, when Mr Jerrett was arrested, Mr Tiopira allegedly discussed the getaway car and said Mr Jerrett was "stupid for not reporting it stolen".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Jason Clarke said it was an "extremely strong" prosecution case and police had concerns that there was at least one other person involved who had not been arrested and the weapons used in the robbery and the money stolen had not been recovered.
"Even after committing the first offence he was planning to commit further armed robberies," Sgt Clarke said. "He poses an unacceptable risk to every member of society, especially those who go to licensed premises."
Mr Duncan said it was a serious offence, but Mr Tiopira had explained away any of the concerning comments picked up in listening devices, including that the $40,000 was a reference to the potential sale of a litter of rare dogs.
Magistrate Robert Stone said he was "very suspicious" about the text messages between Mr Tiopira and Mr Jerrett and Mr Tiopira and his partner and said he ticked all the boxes in terms of being an unacceptable risk.
Mr Stone said the proposed bail conditions did not mitigate the risk and refused Mr Tiopira bail. The two men are back in court on June 19.
