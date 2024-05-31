Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Phone taps show accused Commonwealth Hotel armed robber discussed cash, plotted second target

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 31 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of the men accused of holding up the Commonwealth Hotel, stealing more than $120,000 and leaving a cleaner in hospital, was allegedly picked up in telephone intercepts discussing his share of the proceeds and conspiring to rob a second pub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.