Several local venues will be giving away free pints of Guinness to celebrate the first day of winter.
The black nectar will also be on the house anytime the mercury reaches 9 degrees or less throughout June.
It's all part of a promo by the Irish brewery to prove "any winter's day is a lovely day for a Guinness".
Local venues participating include the Grain Store, Commonwealth Hotel, The Rogue Scholar, Kent Hotel, Northern Star Hotel and the Bennett Hotel.
Irish champagne lovers can download the Brewery of Meteorology app to check the real-time weather "pourcast" and will be alerted when their local temperature reaches 9 degrees and below, making them eligible to redeem a pint of the ruby brew at optimal drinking temperature.
A free Guinness can be redeemed on Winter Solstice, Friday June 21, no matter the weather conditions.
To claim your free Guinness, register at breweryofmeteorology.com.au.
