Evergreen Wanderers fly-half excited for milestone match

EVERGREEN Wanderers fly-half Luke Simmons wasn't surprised that his 200th first grade game happens to be against Hamilton.
Simmons will be only the sixth player in Two Blues' history to reach the milestone when he runs out against the Hawks at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Since making his debut as a teenage winger in 2008, Simmons reckons he has notched more games against Hamilton than any other team - supplying some of his fondest and not so fondest memories.
"We have played so many semis and prelims against Hamilton, and backed up against them in the grand final," Simmons said. "It's always a big game."
Simmons, 36, won first-grade premierships in 2009 and 2014. He has also fallen just short, losing four grand finals to the Hawks. He is the only survivor from 2009 side.
"I just love competing," Simmons said. "All my best mates are still involved at Wanderers. My kids too. Henry is seven and loves coming to the footy. He has been running out the kicking tee for me for the past couple of years. Nate is nearly four and will run out with me on Saturday.
"It is going to be a special day. There are only five who have played 200. Boo (Luke Sherwood) has 237. My grandfather, John Young, will be there. He sits about ninth or 10th with 190 games. He was a winger in the 60s.
"I don't know if I will keep playing or retire after this season. My wife has carried a big load with my rugby and touch commitments. It's getting close to the end."
Simmons has been a goal-kicker throughout his 16-year career. He relishes the pressure and has experienced the ecstacy of winning and agony of losing matches with his boot.
"I like being in control of final moments, important moments," he said. "You live and die by the sword. Sometimes you kick them and their have been a few that have really cost us big time. Last year, we could have beaten Mait to make the grand final. In 2018 against the Bay I missed one in the minor semi and we were knocked out. Those types of things.
"There also the special moments when you kick a goal to win it. In the 2009 preliminary final against Hamilton, we trailed 19-0 and came back. With time up, Dan Kevill took a quick tap. I was on the wing and he got an arm free and popped a ball to me. I was so happy to score I put it down straight away instead of running around under the posts. Then I realised I had to kick it from the sideline. I did that and then we went on to beat Carlton in the grand final in extra time.
"This year on Anazac Day against Carlton I kicked a 35 metre penalty at the death."
Hamilton sits a spot above Wanderers in third and are fresh from a 63-7 demolition of Southern Beaches,
In other games, Maitland will be without Kiwi No.8 Zane Dalinger for the visit by Merewether.
Dalinger received a one-game ban for a high tackle on Wanderers fly-half Jayden Kitchener-Waters.
Southern Beaches and University will be gunning for their first win of the season at Calland Oval.
Onewai Tai returns at halfback for University.
