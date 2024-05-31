Police search for 'unregistered motorbike' near school

POLICE have been patrolling near a Hunter primary school after reports of an unregistered motorbike riding near the grounds.
The Newcastle Herald understands the rider, or riders, were seen with a balaclava outside Kurri Kurri Public School earlier this afternoon.
Police officers were called to the scene and were patrolling the area in search of the reported unregistered motorbike.
Kurri Kurri Public School students were kept inside classrooms as a precaution while police were in the area, the Herald understands.
An alert sent to parents on Friday afternoon indicated the "lockdown" had been lifted and all students and staff were safe.
NSW Police and the Department of Education have been contacted.
Unregistered trail bikes have been an issue for some time in the Newcastle and Hunter areas.
Some residents have spoken out about their fear and frustration of riders speeding and doing stunts through suburban areas, and police said patrols and intelligence-based policing were targeting them.
