Memorial bench a place to sit and reflect on domestic violence

KATE Magee became a victim of domestic violence 50 years ago, but she still wears the emotional scars.
The Zonta Club of Hunter Newcastle president is focused on building a better world for women and girls.
On Friday, a domestic violence memorial bench opened at Warners Bay Foreshore with the help of Lake Macquarie council.
"My experience of DV is remarkably similar to those who experience it today," Dr Magee said.
"It is just so important to keep this crime in the spotlight.
"Too many women and children have already died and so many others are continuing to have their lives destroyed."
The memorial bench is intended to be a long-term, tangible reminder of how domestic violence impacts the Lake Macquarie community, Dr Magee said.
"We hope it gives courage and strength to victims, and that others who see it are reminded that gendered violence is a horrendous crime within our society, and we must do everything to prevent it," she said.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison officially opened the bench.
Cr Fraser said crime statistics showed there were almost 3300 incidents of domestic assault reported across the five Lower Hunter local government areas in 2023.
That is equal to more than nine each day.
"DV impacts the lives of so many people in our region, and this bench offers a space to stop and reflect, then stand up, speak up and act to end violence," Cr Fraser said.
"This is an issue that is everyone's business and we all need to play a role.
"It's not just up to the victim to seek support, or the perpetrator to stop the hurt.
"It is up to everyone in the community to speak out, help those who turn to us and get educated about what we can do."
Ms Harrison acknowledged the work Zonta Club had done to raise awareness of, and address, domestic and family violence in the community.
"The NSW Government is taking meaningful action to address this violence we are seeing increasingly in our communities," she said.
"We have for too long focused on a crisis response and we are now committed to preventing violence before it starts.
"We are working in partnership with sector and community stakeholders like Zonta to make sure our responses are tailored to each community."
The council has also partnered with charity DV Safe Phone to provide collection boxes at Charlestown, Swansea and Toronto libraries where people can drop off old mobile phones.
The phones are repaired and provided to people experiencing domestic violence, if they find themselves without one, or if theirs is being tracked.
Residents can find their local provider by visiting the H.A.L.T Map Project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.