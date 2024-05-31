Child struck by unregistered motorbike at Raymond Terrace park

A CHILD was taken to hospital after being struck by an unregistered motorcycle in a park near Newcastle, sparking a police investigation.
Officers today released images of a trail bike as part of an appeal for information into the incident at Raymond Terrace just before 4pm on May 22.
Port Stephens Hunter police were called to Riverside Park on Hunter Street that Wednesday afternoon after reports a three-year-old child had been struck by an unregistered motorbike.
Police said the child had to be taken to hospital after the incident.
Officers have appealed to the public for help as they work to find the owner or rider of the motorcycle shown in the images.
Police believe they could assist with ongoing inquiries.
Investigating officers have also urged anyone with information about the incident, who may have witnessed it, or who has knowledge of the rider's identity or the bike shown, to come forward to police.
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or use the online portal, and quote event reference E 97659654.
