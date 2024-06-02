State rejects city's call to overturn estate's approval

There are no plans to overturn the approval for the massive Minmi Estate housing development despite growing concerns about its environmental and social impacts, the state government has confirmed.
It follows increasing outrage from Newcastle councillors and residents in the city's western suburbs about the inability of the local road infrastructure to cope with the development.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel approved Winten Property Group's 858-lot residential subdivision at Woodford Street in March.
Chairman Paul Mitchell said at the time that the development had been approved on the basis that it was in the public interest and that it was consistent with environmentally sustainable design principles.
There are now reports that long-term locals who have fought against the development have now decided to leave the area.
"We've been here for 20 years and we will persist as long as we can. It will just depend on the disruptions, " said Kathy White, who has led the community campaign against Minmi Estate.
Newcastle councillors unanimously supported a motion last week calling on the government to stop the development assessment process for the Winten project.
The motion reiterated the council's concerns about Winten's current and future proposed work between Fletcher and Minmi, which it said suggested a disregard for the potential significant impacts on the local community. The council also called for an urgent traffic investigation into the operation and capacity of Minmi Road, including potential funding mechanisms, to service current and future populations across a range of transport modes.
A Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure spokesman said there were no plans to overturn or amend the planning approval.
"The Regional Planning Panel confirmed the application is consistent with the terms of the concept approval and the approved set of Minmi Precinct Design Guidelines," the spokesman said.
"The development application was assessed by Newcastle City Council staff and recommended for approval. The developer can now commence subdividing the land, within the conditions of approval."
Ms White said she expected a big turn-out at a town meeting scheduled for Saturday June 29 to highlight the project's impacts.
"More people are becoming aware of the issue and the implications of this development on the surrounding areas," she said.
"I'm confident that a lot of people will turn up to voice their opposition."
Liberal councillor Callum Pull, who did not attend last week's meeting, said Labor's motion gave false hope to the community.
"They've known this was coming, and they should have spent the last decade investing and preparing for it," he said.
"There are many in the community with genuine concerns about the impact of these new housing developments and many residents who are concerned about the impact of traffic congestion on their daily lives.
"The pain these residents will feel as a result of this new housing is solely due to the lack of preplanning and infrastructure investment in our western suburbs under the Labor Party's decade in power."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.