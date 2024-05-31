Racing: Dylan Gibbons eyes winning debut at Eagle Farm with Adelaide River

Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons always knew he'd a have a good ride in the Lord Mayor's Cup for his Eagle Farm debut on Saturday.
Now he's hoping impressive import Adelaide River turns out to be the right Lloyd Williams-owned stayer to be aboard.
Gibbons has just two rides on the Kingsford Smith Cup-Queensland Derby program, after other potential potential runners fell away, but he has long been committed to ride Cleveland or Adelaide River for boss Kris Lees.
The Newcastle trainer has the Williams pair and Luncies in the $200,000 group 3 over 1800m.
Michael Dee will ride Cleveland when it races for the first time since winning the Moonee Valley Cup, then missing the Melbourne Cup because of an elevated temperature. Blake Shinn has the job on Luncies, and Gibbons will partner Adelaide River, which debuts for Lees after racing at the highest level in Europe.
It has won at group 3 level and placed three times out of four attempts in group 1 company, including a second in the Irish Derby (2414m).
Gibbons' only concern on Saturday was a wide draw in 13 for the $5 TAB chance.
"I've ridden him a couple of times at home and he's a lovely big horse," Gibbons said on Friday.
"His form over there is very good. Auguste Rodin, who he'd been beaten behind a few times, he won group 1s all over the world, so he was getting beat by one of the best they had in Europe.
"It's going to be a little bit tricky for him from that alley tomorrow. I don't know what Kris' plan is, but I'm guessing we might roll forward from out there and have him in the first couple and hopefully from there he can get into a nice rhythm and we can see some of that old form."
A four-year-old son of Australia, Adelaide River last raced eight months ago and will be first-up without a trial. Gibbons, though, expected him to perform.
"Kris is starting to take a different approach with these European horses," he said. "He's getting them pretty well fit and he's running him first-up at 1800 so he's put the work into him. He'll take natural improvement out of it, but Kris wouldn't be running him from a wide gate if he didn't think he was fit and ready to go."
His other ride is Alegron in the Premier's Cup.
Meanwhile, Newcastle trainer Jay Hopkins will have his first group 1 runner when Sonofdec races in the $1 million Derby (2400m).
Sonofdec was an impressive last-start Midway Handicap winner over 1700m at Scone two weeks ago. He was a $26 chance on Saturday after drawing gate 21.
"He should get further, but ideally we would have liked another run leading into it tomorrow," Hopkins said.
"Going from 1700 to 2400 isn't ideally but the way he won suggests he will get the 2400, and we're pretty excited about it tomorrow."
"Every run this prep, and most runs, have been against the older horses. It was only a Midway [at Scone] but they were seasoned horses and he put them away with ease. It was a really good win.
"He's drawn the outside his last two starts and we'll come from a wide gate again. It just forces us to ride him a bit conservative.
"It's a bit of an unknown, the 2400, but they are only three once so you have to have a go."
Sonofdec, which was lucky to survive a paddock accident when a two-year-old, was pulled out of the race last time around Eagle Farm at group 3 level.
"They got a storm about an hour before the race and I think he lost his footing, so the rider pulled him up," he said.
"But he got back to the tie-up stalls, he trotted up fine for the vets. We decided to put him straight in the paddock."
Scone trainer John Ramsey's Warialda Warrior ($61) is also in the race.
James Cummings will send four lightly raced youngsters to Newcastle on Saturday, and the stable has bright prospects in three races.
The royal-blue colours will be carried by two juveniles in the opening event, the Two-Year-Old Maiden Plate (900 metres). The gelding Blue Illusion resumes from a spell after four starts in his first two preparations, and his two recent trials at Warwick Farm have been encouraging.
He started favourite in the Listed Maribyrnong Trial at Flemington in October but finished down the track behind Bodyguard. Two weeks later Blue Illusion was placed behind Shangri La Express in the Randwick Kirkham Plate.
He finished strongly when runner-up at Hawkesbury in his last start in February. The two-year-old was not ridden out when beaten a neck in a recent Warwick Farm trial.
Stablemate The Fort is one of Blue Illusion's opponents, having finished fifth in her only start at Sandown.
Cummings' Lonhro three-year-old Presides contests the Maiden Plate (1250m) after he was narrowly beaten on a heavy track at Gosford on May 16.
The gelding was slowly away and hit the line hard in that first-up run and he will appreciate the longer trip and spacious track.
Cummings' other Newcastle starter, Lily Bobtail, finished a length behind Presides at Gosford, and the filly will be fitter for the first-up run when she contests the Maiden Plate (1250m).
Lily Bobtail draws well, and the prospect of a soft track will not be a problem. Jean Van Overmeire rides Blue Illusion, Presides and Lily Bobtail, while Grant Buckley has the mount on The Fort.
An eye-catching performance by Annabel Neasham's Smart Action on Scone Cup day points to the gelding being hard to beat in the Burwood Inn Class 1 Handicap (1400m). The four-year-old was friendless in a Class 2 1300m event at Scone, but he powered home in the straight to go down by three-quarters of a length behind Godolphin's How Dare You.
A drop in class should lead to the John Sargent-trained Waverley breaking through for his first win, in the Super Maiden Plate (1890m).
Waverley was placed in his only Newcastle start two runs back, and last start at Gosford on a heavy track he led and was under pressure before the turn when finishing fifth. It was a much stronger field than this and the shorter trip on Saturday is ideal.
Jean Van Overmeire has a good book of rides, and he goes aboard Waverley for the first time. The three-year-old was placed in the Listed Geelong Classic in October.
Party Doll, placed in four of six starts on rain affected tracks, is well-placed in the Provincial Class 1 Handicap (1200m). Brad Widdup's mare has had three runs at Newcastle for a win and two seconds, and she was a close second at Hawkesbury last start.
It is the Mark Hughes Foundations annual race day at Newcastle and the meeting has been a good money spinner for the foundation. The former Newcastle Knights premiership winner and State Of Origin player will be at the on-course function raising money for cancer research.
Kearsley harness racing trainer Brendon Flaherty is looking to Sally Bigtime to lead the way for his pair as he chases a first Waratah final win at Menangle on Saturday night.
Flaherty, who had not qualified a finalist for the monthly series in 10 years, has two hopes after Sally Bigtime and Magic Shoos finished one-two in their heat at Newcastle last week.
Sally Bigtime has drawn well for the $25,400 decider in three and top driver Cam Hart is aboard. Magic Shoos has drawn out in gate seven with Hunter reinsman Jake Hughes to drive.
"They are flying, but Sally Bigtime is probably my best hope," Flaherty said. "She's got a bit of gate speed but the two inside of her come out pretty hard, so I'm happy to sit on their backs."
"She's pretty quick, so if she handles the track well, she'll be thereabouts at the end.
"Magic Shoos is going good enough but he's drawn a bit wide."
