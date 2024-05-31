Remember the Fort: Scratchley treasures preserved by volunteer small army atop Flagstaff Hill

Stephen Shaw has been a volunteer and a guide at the fort for seven years now, and lists the treasures that the historical society preserves at the top of Flagstaff Hill: a piece of shrapnel from the bombing that flew over the fort and landed in the roadway, the base of one of the shells that the submarine fired, a parachute off one of the same shells and Major General Peter Scratchley's shoulder tabs, sword and scabbard.

