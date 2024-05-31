Ex-Knights player now facing massive ban for stomping incident

FORMER Newcastle Knights player Steve Gordon is facing a potential 12-match suspension after an appeal against the leniency of his initial sanction for an alleged head-stomp prompted the NSW Rugby League to intervene.
Gordon, who played two games for the Knights in 2007, was sent off playing for Raymond Terrace in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League men's A-grade competition on April 20, after allegedly knocking a Dudley opponent unconscious with a high tackle, and then stomping on his head.
The NHRL judiciary charged the 37-year-old with grade-three striking and, after he pleaded guilty, he was suspended for two matches.
That prompted Dudley to appeal to the NSWRL, which on Friday contacted the Newcastle Herald with the following statement: "Following a recent hearing and appeal process in relation to an incident arising from the match between Raymond Terrace and Dudley on April 20, 2024, NSWRL yesterday reissued a charge of grade-four striking against Stephen Gordon from the Raymond Terrace Magpies club.
"The charge carries a nominal penalty of 1200 points, equating to a 12-match suspension upon conviction.
"The charge will be heard on June 6, 2024, and the player will be stood down from participation in rugby league pending the hearing of the charge."
NHRL competition secretary Shenae Handsaker refused to discuss the issue earlier this month, telling the Herald: "This is confidential information.
"NHRL have no comment to make in regards to any players' suspensions within the NHRL competition.
"Thank you for respecting our players' privacy."
Dudley president Kody Bridges has also declined to comment until the process has been completed.
As well as his brief tenure at the Knights, Gordon played for more than a decade in the Newcastle RL competition with Wests and Central, mainly as a utility back.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.