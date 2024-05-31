Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ex-Knights player now facing massive ban for stomping incident

By Robert Dillon
May 31 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Gordon playing for Central in the Newcastle RL competition. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Steve Gordon playing for Central in the Newcastle RL competition. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

FORMER Newcastle Knights player Steve Gordon is facing a potential 12-match suspension after an appeal against the leniency of his initial sanction for an alleged head-stomp prompted the NSW Rugby League to intervene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.