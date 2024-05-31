Waiting hours: Hunter ambulance ramping worst on record

Welcome to the wet weekend.
Patients seeking treatment at Hunter emergency departments are facing waits of up to four hours when arriving by ambulance this week, paramedics say. Recently released data confirms the problem - known as ambulance ramping - is the worst result on record.
Heath reporter Damon Cronshaw's story about young Zoe Palmer details a long road to recovery for the 12-year-old after she contracted a severe case of influenza A, which progressed and attacked her brain and spinal cord.
In sport, the Newcastle Knights took on the Canterbury Bulldog in a wet encounter at McDonald Jones Stadium. Robert Dillon has the full match report.
Enjoy your weekend and stay dry (or don't, I'm not your dad).
Jamieson Murphy, news director.
