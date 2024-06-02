Lake Macquarie council cash splash: here's where $111m will be spent

LAKE Macquarie council will forge ahead with a $111.5 million cash splash on more than 150 projects over the next financial year.
The forecast spend has decreased by $8.1 million due to 'budget phasing adjustments' between financial years and grant funds being received for a number of projects.
Mayor Kay Fraser has said she is confident the council has put together a well-balanced plan to give a boost to the community now and into the future.
"This year we have a really strong focus on core pillars of business, like road maintenance and rehabilitation, waste management, community facilities, parks and playgrounds," she said.
"I am particularly excited about the transformation of Rathmines Park, in the city's west, which will include a new playground, learn-to-ride area and youth hub.
"We're also delivering a new Community Recycling Centre at Belmont North to boost waste and sustainability offerings around the lake."
The 2024-2025 Operational Plan is the council's 'contract' with the community, outlining the projects it intends to deliver in the next financial year.
During public exhibition it received 27 submissions, some around the city's pools, one asking for a speedway racing track in the area and other project or upgrade requests around the region.
Key projects include the Hunter Sports Centre expansion, a new learn-to-swim pool at West Wallsend and a bridge replacement program.
Roads will also be spruced up, with $26.6 million set aside for resealing, resurfacing and rehabilitation. Another $10.9 million will be spent on bridges and $6.1 million on stormwater and drainage.
A further $27.7 million will be spent on community and sporting facilities.
Labor Cr Adam Shultz said it's exciting times, with a $381 million total operational plan and budget.
"The Hunter Sports Centre expansion, obviously we're hoping to complete that in the next financial year, the Martinsville Bridges Program, the Awaba House reconstruction," he said.
"It's been more than five years now since Awaba House was gutted by fire, so it's well overdue in terms of the reconstruction of Awaba House and I'm sure many people across the city look forward to that.
"Last but not least, obviously the completion of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track which has been going on for a number of years, it will be very exciting to open that next financial year."
Cr Fraser said compared to other councils around the region, she feels Lake Macquarie is "well and truly punching above our weight".
"This is a significant milestone of our annual planning processes," she said.
"The operational plan is our contract with the community."
For more information about the projects Lake Macquarie council plans to undertake, visit the council's website.
