The Lowedown: Full credit to the Mariners for their title triumph

The curtain fell on the 2023-24 A-League season with one of the best grand finals we have seen.
The Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory deserve congratulations for the spectacle they provided, along with match referee Alex King, who set the tone by allowing the game to breathe, and maintaining that philosophy consistently throughout.
Happily the VAR was almost redundant on the night, superfluous to needs almost, and the game will be remembered for the right reasons. The players determined the result, and as spectators or fans we have to be thankful for that.
Both sides played well, both had a crack, and caution was ignored until the last 20 minutes or so when Victory sought to protect their one-goal lead.
Did that cost them?
We will never know for sure, but I do know that had Tony Popovic left his tired attackers on the pitch, and the Mariners equalised anyway, we would have howled about the lack of substitutions, the need for fresh legs, and tactically trying to shore up a result.
In the end, the game went very much to script, a tight contest shaded perhaps by some of the individual quality in the Victory line-up for 60 minutes, clawed back by the "can do, find a way" resolve of a dogged, resourceful, and talented team.
Two defeats in their past-30 plus games fully explains the Mariners' resolve and resilience, and ability.
Twelve draws in a 27-game league season suggested that Victory were having problems putting teams away and that was confirmed by a finals campaign that left them unbeaten, but also winless in 90 minutes, over four matches.
Two defeats in their past-30 plus games fully explains Central Coast'sresolve and resilience, and ability. In the grand final, they found a way, again, and Gosford went bananas. Deservedly so.
On paper, Victory had the sharper cutting edge, and an advantage in depth.
The Mariners, without the attacking talents of their South American imports Marco Tulio and Angel Torres, had nobody in the squad with more than four or five goals to their name.
But they found a way, again.
Substitutes Ryan Edmondson and Miguel Di Pizio came off the bench to score the three goals that secured the title, Josh Nisbet, voted the Johnny Warren medallist as player of the season, lifted and inspired his teammates, and Gosford went bananas.
Deservedly so.
About 60 or 70 kilometres up the road, the Jets completed another season of some promising signs, some "if onlys", and another bottom-third finish.
It was about where the pundits expected, given squad size and quality.
There were some standout performances, headlined by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Clayton Taylor, but since the turn of the year much of the discourse centred around the survival of the club as an A-League entity.
I'd be happier signing off today if I knew that to be official, but we await confirmation.
If and/or when the Jets return it will be with new owners, and the prospect of another rebuild, and no instant fix.
The departure of Archie Goodwin attracted much column space in the last couple of days, for obvious reasons.
But along with Goodwin, eight pretty experienced players have departed, and more may be sold in the off-season. It's hardly a foreign position for the club, and the fans, but there is always next year. I think?
Thanks for reading, enjoy the longest off-season in world football, and keep the faith.
