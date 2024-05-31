Hockey: Josh Bruton out as Norths brace for battle with Souths

Norths will be without Josh Bruton when they take on traditional rivals Souths in round nine of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
Coach Dave Willott said Bruton injured his hand at training on Thursday and would be out for multiple weeks. Seth Roach also remains sidelined for Norths, who are fourth with eight points on a congested table, one point in front of Souths.
"We won 3-2 last time, they scored late, but it was close and it will be no different on Sunday," Willott said of the 11.30am match.
"The last few weeks we've started to play consistently better hockey so we just need to put the chances away, and they will be the same.
"It's the tightest comp I can remember.
"There's five teams in it. Gosford [15 points] have skipped away a bit but there's no blowouts. It's all been tight and just a good comp."
Leaders Gosford (15 points) play third-placed Maitland (8) at Maitland (3.20pm), while Wests (9) face Tigers (1) at 2.30pm at Broadmeadow.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Souths play Uni (3pm), Tigers meet Gosford (4.15pm) and Norah Head face Regals (5.30pm) at Broadmeadow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.