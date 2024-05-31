Sold out: First ever full house sign goes up for women's State of Origin

Newcastle will set a new women's Origin attendance record with game two at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night sold out.
The National Rugby League (NRL) announced on Saturday that all tickets had been exhausted for Origin II, meaning the record of 25,492 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium for game one on May 16 will be surpassed.
Capacity for a sporting event in its current format at McDonald Jones Stadium is 30,000.
"Women's rugby league is fast, it's skilful, it's exciting, and fans are responding in droves," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.
"Three straight record crowds in three straight women's Origin matches, the most-watched women's match in rugby league history and now the first sell-out - this all proves women's rugby league is absolutely soaring.
"Origin one was an amazing, thrilling spectacle, showcasing the very best women athletes in Australia of any sport, and fans clearly can't wait to see them back on the field in game two, where we expect to set new audience benchmarks."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday a sold-out event could prove pivotal to the city becoming a regular women's State of Origin fixture as well as strengthening its case to be a host city for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2026 followed by the men's (2027) and women's (2029) Rugby World Cup.
The women's State of Origin has expanded to a three-match series for the first time and NSW can wrap it up with another win in Newcastle after beating Queensland 22-12 in Brisbane.
Newcastle was awarded an Origin after strong support for the Newcastle Knights' NRLW side last year.
Home-grown Knights trio Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Higgins and Caitlan Johnston will run out for the Sky Blues on Thursday night while Newcastle fullback Tamika Upton is in the Maroons' side.
"I'm super stoked that the NRL has brought it here because Newcastle love league," Clydsdale said.
"It's almost like a reward because they show up and they want to watch it. It's a reward that we get to play this in front of our fans as well. But it is surreal."
