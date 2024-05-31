Newcastle Herald
Sold out: First ever full house sign goes up for women's State of Origin

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 1 2024 - 10:18am, first published 6:30am
Newcastle's Yasmin Clydsdale can't wait to run out in front of a full house in her home town for Origin II at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle's Yasmin Clydsdale can't wait to run out in front of a full house in her home town for Origin II at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle will set a new women's Origin attendance record with game two at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night sold out.

