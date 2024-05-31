Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

New owners reveal 'top secret' rebranding of former Lizotte's music venue

Madeline Link
Simon McCarthy
By Madeline Link, and Simon McCarthy
May 31 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Rogers and James Hingston have a new name for Lizotte's. Picture by Marina Neil
Wayne Rogers and James Hingston have a new name for Lizotte's. Picture by Marina Neil

For 15 years, the name Lizotte's has been synonymous with live music in Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.