Origin of our host city journey

It's going to be an exciting week for Newcastle. Momentum is building as the city prepares to host Origin II, and set a women's Origin attendance record at McDonald Jones Stadium at Thursday's sold out game in the process.
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said this week, "women's rugby league is fast, it's skilful, it's exciting, and fans are responding in droves".
This, Mr Abdo, we in Newcastle already know. But what a credit to our city that we've gotten behind the women's game, showing not only the players, but the decision makers that we are a city that turns out for our teams.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes told the Herald on Wednesday, a sold-out event would prove pivotal to the city becoming a regular women's State of Origin fixture, as well as strengthening our case to be a host city for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2026 followed by the men's (2027) and women's (2029) Rugby World Cups.
And for those lucky enough to have secured a ticket to Thursday night's clash, you are in for a treat.
Yasmin Clydsdale, the Scone-based school teacher, sportswoman and role model, who features in this weekend's Weekender cover story, is getting ready to bring her all to the game on Thursday night in front of a packed home-town crowd.
And as she runs out onto the field with friends, family, students and adoring fans in the stands, she plans to soak it up.
"You have to just enjoy all the moments that you get given; you never know when it's going to be your last," Clydsdale said.
"Every time I take the field I want to go out there and perform like it's going to be my last game because you never know when that last opportunity is going to come, especially as I'm getting older, so I always want to do the jersey proud."
Go the blues.
Stay dry this Sunday.
Lisa Allan, editor
