Teenager charged after police allegedly find gun in his possession on King Street

A Newcastle teenager was charged in the early hours of Saturday morning after allegedly carrying a gel blaster outside the King Street Hotel.
Police were called to the venue around 2.30am after reports of a man carrying a firearm, but the venue's owner assured patrons and the public that he was refused entry and was not inside the nightclub.
Officers allege that they found a black gel blaster in the teenager's possession before he was taken to Newcastle Police Station.
He faces a string of gun related charges including possession of an unlawful firearm and intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as hindering police and failing to leave a venue after being excluded.
Police said in a brief statement on Saturday, June 1, that the man was refused bail and was due to face Newcastle Local Court the same day.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a driver has died after his car left the road at Kotara and crashed into a tree on Friday night.
Paramedics and police were called to the scene at Carnley Avenue around 10.45pm, where they found a man believed to be aged in his 60s dead at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services to lend aid.
Police said Saturday that the man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, had not been formally identified but that a report would be prepared for the coroner.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash was underway. anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact Newcastle City Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
