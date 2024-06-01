SES warns of possible minor flooding at Wollombi as Bureau forecasts wet weekend

The State Emergency Service has warned of minor to moderate flooding in low-lying areas around Wollombi and Bulga as forecasters follow a deepening low-pressure system bringing drenching rain through Saturday and into Sunday, with a grey week ahead.
Rivers across the region remained below the minor flood level on Saturday evening, but SES crews have urged residents at Wollombi and Bulga to keep abreast of updates amid the potential for flooding along Wollombi Brook.
The river could reach a moderate flood level of 3.7 metres by Sunday afternoon, the SES has warned and has urged residents to stay informed as the weather continues.
Just over 20 millimetres of rain fell over the Nobbys observation station in the eight hours to 5pm on the first day of winter, with 32 millimetres recorded in the week at Blacksmiths.
Parts of the Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers were rising amid the wet weather on Saturday, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, as the region braced for further rain overnight and into Sunday with the chance of a thunderstorm about the Lower Hunter at the tail end of the weekend.
Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities on Monday, the Bureau has warned, with brief respite of mostly sunny conditions before greyer themes return into the later part of the week.
The Bureau has forecast up to 45 millimetres of rain for Newcastle on Sunday, with as much as 25 millimetres for Singleton, 20 millimetres at Scone and a possible 40 millimetres at Maitland.
