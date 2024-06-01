Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Weather

SES warns of possible minor flooding at Wollombi as Bureau forecasts wet weekend

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 1 2024 - 5:59pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a wet weekend as the SES warn of potential minor flooding at Wollombi and Bulga. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a wet weekend as the SES warn of potential minor flooding at Wollombi and Bulga. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The State Emergency Service has warned of minor to moderate flooding in low-lying areas around Wollombi and Bulga as forecasters follow a deepening low-pressure system bringing drenching rain through Saturday and into Sunday, with a grey week ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.