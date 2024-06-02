Newcastle Heraldsport
Buds regain fifth position with win over Warners Bay on another wet weekend

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 2 2024 - 10:30am
Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon kept a clean sheet on Saturday night as Rosebud beat Warners Bay in the only NPLW game to go ahead over the weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Tori Johnson and Mia Cook both produced doubles as Adamstown beat Warners Bay in the only NPLW Northern NSW match to go ahead on another wet weekend.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

