Buds regain fifth position with win over Warners Bay on another wet weekend

Tori Johnson and Mia Cook both produced doubles as Adamstown beat Warners Bay in the only NPLW Northern NSW match to go ahead on another wet weekend.
The round-13 exchange was played in rain-soaked conditions at Lake Maquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night with Rosebud taking a 3-0 advantage into the sheds at half-time.
Johnson and Cook have both proved integral since joining Adamstown this campaign. The former has now scored 10 goals.
Jenna Doyle and Courtney Anderson also got on the scoresheet against the last-placed Panthers.
Adamstown improved to 15 points to jump ahead of New Lambton (13), who beat Maitland 3-2 midweek, and regain fifth place as they eye second-placed Newcastle Olympic (24) in a rescheduled clash at Darling Street Oval on Wednesday night.
Warners Bay are rooted to the bottom of the competition standings on three points after just one win in 12 outings.
A backlog of games is looming for some teams as rain continues to wreak havoc on the competition.
Maitland and Charlestown have only played 10 games and Mid Coast nine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.