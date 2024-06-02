Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'It really can happen to anyone': what is the price of a human life?

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Amanda Cohn, pictured in Newcastle, said 'all eyes should be on the NSW government who need to take this crisis seriously'. Picture by Marina Neil
Dr Amanda Cohn, pictured in Newcastle, said 'all eyes should be on the NSW government who need to take this crisis seriously'. Picture by Marina Neil

The price of a human life may be difficult to estimate, but the value of suicide prevention is clear to health economist Francesco Paolucci.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.