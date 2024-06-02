'It really can happen to anyone': what is the price of a human life?

The price of a human life may be difficult to estimate, but the value of suicide prevention is clear to health economist Francesco Paolucci.
"We need to double the effort when it comes to saving lives," said Professor Paolucci, of University of Newcastle.
The health economist said it was "extremely hard to put a dollar amount on the value of life".
"But when it comes to evaluating whether we could do more or better, yes we must. And we must insist on finding good, effective solutions."
His comments come ahead of a parliamentary inquiry report into mental health care in NSW - due for release on Tuesday.
The inquiry examined the equity of access to mental health services. It also focused on the lack of community mental health services, and capacity in rural, regional and remote NSW.
Dr Amanda Cohn initiated the inquiry because "I've seen that the mental health system is failing to support people most in need of care".
She saw this initially as a GP and now as a member of parliament.
"Months of submissions and hearings have shown that the mental health system is so under-resourced that it's reactive and crisis-driven," said Dr Cohn, Greens NSW spokesperson for mental health.
"It is failing to provide assertive continuous care to people who need it.
"Now, all eyes should be on the NSW government who need to take this crisis seriously by implementing all the recommendations in the inquiry's final report."
The inquiry follows a government gap analysis, released this month, that found people were "experiencing increasing levels of mental health issues".
More than 10,000 people were being turned away from emergency departments annually for mental health issues in Hunter New England and the Central Coast.
NSW Mental Health Minister Rose Jackson has repeatedly said that the government knows it needs "to do more when it comes to protecting the mental health of our people".
The Newcastle Herald reported in March that the Hunter New England health district recorded 1331 suicides from 2012 to 2021 - the most in NSW.
The Hunter New England's rate of 14 suicides per 100,000 people was above the NSW rate of 10.5 and the national rate of 12.3.
Professor Paolucci said many people knew someone who had taken their own life.
"What I have learnt is that it really can happen to anyone," he said.
"When these things happen, many of us are completely unaware and unequipped to detect it."
The Newcastle Herald is campaigning for the NSW government's Safe Haven program to expand.
Newcastle's Safe Haven is open only three days a week for five hours a day.
At a hearing in February, Dr Cohn said "we have had a lot of evidence in this inquiry about the fragmentation" of the mental health system.
She said people had difficulty navigating the system.
"A lot of services have really strict inclusion or exclusion criteria," she said.
Professor Paolucci questioned whether "the services are tailored enough for the problems".
He said evidence showed that "early intervention works better than delaying care".
"It's fair to say we haven't done enough with that evidence."
And more awareness was needed to recognise "how we can contribute as a community and recognise the risks".
He said that starts with "qualified staff".
"But it needs the involvement of other key elements in society early in life, including families, schools, sport and businesses."
The Herald reported last month that a Newcastle suicide prevention program will end in June unless the NSW government renews its funding.
The free training was aimed at high school peer leaders, teachers and support staff, parents, community groups and sports coaches.
Lifeline 13 11 14.
