Man dies in late-night car crash at Kotara

A MAN has died after a car ran off the road in Newcastle and slammed into a tree on Friday night.
Emergency services rushed to Carnley Avenue at Kotara just before 11pm on May 31 after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Newcastle police arrived to discover a black Kia Rio hatchback had left the roadway and collided with a tree.
A man, believed to be aged in his 60s, was the driver of the car and the only occupant.
Despite the best efforts of ambulance paramedics and first responders, the man sadly could not be saved and he died at the scene.
He was yet to be formally identified on Saturday morning, police said.
Newcastle police set up a crime scene at the crash site and were working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As the police investigation continues, officers have appealed for anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.
Contact Newcastle City Police District or Crime Stoppers, on 1800 333 000 or via the online portal.
