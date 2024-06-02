Bombers end Newcastle City's unbeaten run in Black Diamond Cup 'slugfest'

Coach Brett Godfrey conceded Newcastle City had some work to do but felt playing on a dry pitch would give a better indication of where their season was headed after succumbing 5.3 (33) to 3.1 (19) to Killarney Vale in "atrocious conditions" on Saturday.
The result at Adelaide Street Oval ended City's unbeaten run this Hunter Central Coast AFL women's season and continued the Bombers' perfect start to 2024.
Killarney Vale, who are level with City on 28 points but have played one less match, have not lost since going down to their round-nine counterparts in last year's grand final.
"It was like a bog hole," Godfrey said.
"It was really hard going and terrible conditions. The ground was sort of water-logged and there was a heap of rain, so it was just a real slugfest.
"We gave away a couple of silly 50-metre penalties which resulted in a couple of goals and allowed them to get a bit of a jump on us then they kicked a couple of goals at the end, which was a bit disappointing for us.
"But, considering the conditions, I thought we played really well. There was plenty of upside for us ... I'd really like to play them on a dry track, which would really show where we're up to."
Killarney Vale shot out of the blocks to lead 2.1 (13) to 0.0 (0) at the first break. City trailed by one point at half-time but the Bombers kept their counterparts scoreless in the third period and held a 4.3 (27) to 3.0 (18) advantage heading into the fourth and final quarter.
Third-placed Cardiff beat fourth-placed Terrigal Avoca 6.9 (45) to 0.5 (5) and Warners Bay accounted for The Entrance Bateau Bay 7.11 (53) to 2.2 (14) in other Black Diamond Cup women's action.
Warners Bay men's side got back in the winners' circle with a 10.12 (72) to 4.8 (32) victory against The Entrance Bateau Bay after the competition's most-improved side had lost to Terrigal Avoca and Cardiff in successive outings.
The Panthers took an important 9.7 (61) to 7.5 (47) victory over the Hawks while Newcastle City beat Killarney Vale 5.7 (37) to 3.8 (26) in other men's matches.
