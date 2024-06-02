Hockey: Norths fire late to take down Lions and climb to third

Ryan Woolnough put Norths in front in the 17th minute and Josh Robson equalised in the 19th. Ed Hunt restored the lead for Norths in the 36th and a penalty stroke from Sam Liles in the 49th stretched it to 3-1. Orlando Travis made it 4-1 in the 60th but Ben Hanlan pulled one back for Souths moments later. Ben Martin closed it out for Norths late.