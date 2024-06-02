Have you seen Parris Valentine? Police appeal in search for missing woman

POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a woman missing from the Newcastle area for almost two weeks.
Parris Valentine was last seen on Tuesday, May 21, at Newcastle Railway Station.
Lake Macquarie police were alerted on Friday, May 31, after the 47-year-old woman was unable to be located or contacted.
Officers began inquiries into Ms Valentine's whereabouts.
A NSW Police spokesperson said police and Ms Valentine's family members were concerned for her welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of large build, with short blonde hair and black eyes.
Ms Valentine is known to frequent the Newcastle and Bankstown areas, police said.
Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information about where Ms Valentine might be.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts has been urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online portal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.