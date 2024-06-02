New import catches eye as Falcons shape up for finals run

CRUNCH time is approaching for the Newcastle Falcons men's NBL1 East campaign.
But coach Josh Morgan saw enough green shoots in the 95-82 road win over Illawarra on Saturday night to be optimistic heading into the final third of the season.
The Falcons, boosted by new import Leo O'Boyle, led throughout in their most complete performance of the season.
Co-captain Myles Cherry (25 points and 16 rebounds) and Ryan Beisty (25 points, eight rebounds and five steals) had a night out.
Equally encouraging was the contribution of O'Boyle.
The Penn State four-man hit his first shot - a three pointer from the wing - and finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes of action.
"After the first quarter, we thought he was going for 30 points," Morgan said. "We are not expecting him to come in and do that. He takes good shots and knows when his time is to shoot. He will only get better..
"He brings an intensity at both ends of the floor and is already well on the way to picking up the stuff we do. It was very encouraging."
The win improved the Falcons' win-loss record to 5-8 and moved them to 12th spot. Norths (7-6) are in eighth position with seven games remaining.
There is a general bye next weekend before the Falcons face an arduous away double header against sixth-placed Albury (9-5) and the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (10-3).
"Our next road trip in particular will shape our path," Morgan said. "We will have a good preparation for Albury. At least it is in our court. If we win all seven, we should be there. The ladder is pretty jammed in the middle.
"Against Illawarra, everything we asked of them, they ticked off.
"We did a good job defensively on their two main guys, Riley Abercrombie and Matthew Frierson. Every one of Frierson's shots were threes. He only wants a breathe of space and it is going up. We held him to five of 16.
"We only turned the ball over 11 times and had 26 assists. Things like that were really pleasing."
The Falcons women go to the break in third position with a 11-2 win-loss record after a 93-81 win over Illawarra.
The visitors were without captain Kate Kingham (illness) and Elissa Brett (away) were too strong.
They led 28-20 at quarter-time, extended the gap to 48-31 at the main break and were always in control.
MVP favourite Nicole Munger again dominated with 35 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Isla Juffermans (17 points and 10 rebounds) notched another double double.
US import Oni Nichols knocked down 16 points and did a defensive job on Hawks' go-to-girl Ella Dent.
Sophie Brennan, promoted to the starting side, scored 13 points at 60 per cent.
