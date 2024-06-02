Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

New import catches eye as Falcons shape up for finals run

By James Gardiner
Updated June 2 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Falcons import Leo O'Boyle scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds in his NBL1 East debut. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Falcons import Leo O'Boyle scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds in his NBL1 East debut. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CRUNCH time is approaching for the Newcastle Falcons men's NBL1 East campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.