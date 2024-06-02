Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Newcastle Jets add promising Melbourne Victory attacker to arsenal

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 2 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli Adams fires a shot for Melbourne Victory against the Jets in the Australian Cup play-off in Darwin last year. Picture Getty
Eli Adams fires a shot for Melbourne Victory against the Jets in the Australian Cup play-off in Darwin last year. Picture Getty

THE Newcastle Jets have moved to fill the gap left by Archie Goodwin, with promising Melbourne Victory attacker Eli Adams set to join the A-League club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.