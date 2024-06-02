Northstars fall to Perth in Western Australia

The Newcastle Northstars are at risk of returning from Western Australia empty handed after falling to Perth in the opening game of their double-header.
The Northstars were pipped 4-2 at Perth Ice Arena on Saturday, losing to the Thunder for the first time since 2019.
They are due to face the Thunder in a repeat clash on Sunday at 6.30pm (AEST).
In the opening match, Perth took a 2-0 lead in the second period following a goalless opener.
Northstars forward Daniel Berno hit back early in the third to make it 2-1 before the Thunder scored again.
Recent import Kyler Matthews gave Newcastle a sniff when he found the net but the Thunder converted again to seal a 4-2 win.
The Northstars were set to remain atop of their Rurak Conference ladder regardless of Sunday's result.
The Thunder, who are third in the league's other Hellyer Conference, are edging closer to Melbourne Ice (first) and Sydney Bears (second).
Newcastle host the Ice next Saturday before a clash with Perth on Sunday.
Both games are at Warners Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.