Cessnock back on top after downing Souths in the mud

A send-off at half-time gave Cessnock an extra man for much of the second half of their clash with South Newcastle on Saturday, and they took full advantage - claiming a 30-12 win at home.
Souths hooker Mitch Black was marched at the end of the opening 40 minutes for a high shot and his side never really recovered, despite Cessnock also losing winger Honeti Tuha to the sin-bin at the same time following a melee.
The Goannas had established a 16-8 lead in the first half but the Lions were well and truly in the contest.
However after losing Black, Souths struggled to contain the home side who ran away with it on a mad-caked Cessnock Sportsground.
Goannas fullback Lewis Young finished with a hat-trick of tries.
The win moved Cessnock into first position on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder, but level with Souths on competition points.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Macquarie proved too strong for the Bulldogs, claiming a 24-12 win at Kurri Kurri.
The scores had been tied at six-all at half-time but ill-discipline cost the Bulldogs in the second stanza.
The three other fixtures were all rescheduled due to the wet weather.
The Entrance will now host Maitland at Bateau Bay on Tuesday night from 7.45pm.
Wests and Wyong will meet at Morry Breen Oval on Thursday at 7.45pm.
Lakes, who were due to host Central on Saturday, will now do so on August 10.
LADDER: Cessnock, Souths (12 points), Maitland, Wests (9), The Entrance, Central (8), Lakes (7), Macquarie (4), Kurri (1), Northern (0).
