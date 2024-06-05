Hard work paying off as Higgins grabs her Origin chance

Homegrown talent Olivia Higgins had surprisingly few people hit her up for tickets for tomorrow's Origin blockbuster.
But not because of a lack of interest.
Rather, so popular has the women's game become in Newcastle, her nearest and dearest had already secured their seats.
"Most of the people had tickets as soon as the game got announced and they went on sale, and that was before I had been selected," Higgins, the Sky Blues' No.9, said. "I've had a few; mum and dad are coming back from overseas which is exciting, but most had their tickets, which is great.
"There's so many kids from school coming, my friends and family, it will be unreal."
A PE teacher at Newcastle High, Higgins continues her remarkable rise when she plays her second Origin game at McDonald Jones Stadium.
It's a venue she knows well, having helped Newcastle to back-to-back NRLW titles the past two years. The season before those, she won another with the Sydney Roosters.
But among all those accomplishments, Higgins reckons representing her state in her home town will be "definitely up the top".
"Obviously winning premierships is amazing, but to be able to do this as well, at home and to hopefully wrap up the series, it will be right up there with all my achievements," she said. "This is something that I didn't think I'd ever get the chance to do, so super, super keen."
Originally from Raymond Terrace, 31-year-old Higgins only began playing rugby league in her mid-20s.
She started out in league-tag but quickly transitioned into the tackle game, firstly with Newcastle and then the Central Coast in the state league, before being picked up for her maiden NRLW season in 2021.
But her involvement with the sport started much earlier. Higgins' dad Craig and brothers Liam and Luke have all played local first grade.
She was never far away from a ball as a child, and it's an upbringing she believes has helped her take to the game so well.
"Obviously being around footy my whole life, I knew all about it and I almost study the game when I watch people play," she said.
"The rules and everything about it made sense already, and I was lucky enough to be able to throw a footy, from a young age.
"But when I got into the actual environment, and when they started playing shape and stuff, I was like 'oh gosh, I'm so far behind'.
"But I think because I had a background in it, it didn't take that long to pick up. It was more in my head, because I hadn't actually physically gone out and played, other than backyard footy with my brothers."
Higgins has played 25 out of a possible 25 NRLW games over the past three seasons, establishing herself as one of the competition's best rakes.
But it hasn't come easy. S
he's had to work on her skills, fitness and approach in general, juggling it all around teaching. Her dedication was duly rewarded with her first representative jersey for Origin I last month.
"I think I forget sometimes that I haven't really been playing that long," she said.
"I had to learn pretty quickly, and I also had a positional change in there, because my first year I was a five-eighth. But I was honestly useless.
"To play nine, I felt more comfortable there and I was able to develop my game and work my way up. There's been a lot of things I've had to do, outside of training, with my passing and fitness and contact, to get myself ready to even be eligible for selection.
"But once I got picked in the squad, I didn't want to let that opportunity slide, without giving it everything I've got, particularly at my age."
Higgins feels better prepared for Origin II after her debut in NSW's 22-12 win over Queensland. Playing 48 minutes, she was mostly a distributor of the ball but had a hand in a try and made 20 tackles.
Higgins' rise almost parallels the women's game as a whole.
"I am surprised with how quickly it has taken off," Higgins said.
"Playing it, we always knew it could achieve that, but to think how far it has come and how many people are getting behind it now, and even the amount of people commenting on the game and having an opinion ... I think that's really cool."
