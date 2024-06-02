Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Matildas' match against China offers final chance to book ticket to Paris

By Renee Valentine
June 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Wheeler is hoping to be on the plane to the Paris Olympics. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Clare Wheeler is hoping to be on the plane to the Paris Olympics. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler could have one last chance to book her ticket to the Paris Olympics when the Matildas complete a two-match series with China in Sydney on Monday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.