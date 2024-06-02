Matildas' match against China offers final chance to book ticket to Paris

Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler could have one last chance to book her ticket to the Paris Olympics when the Matildas complete a two-match series with China in Sydney on Monday night.
The Everton midfielder was in Australia's 23-player squad for last year's World Cup but remained unused by coach Tony Gustavsson throughout the tournament.
Gustavsson can only take 18 players to Paris in July and started a largely experimental line-up, including Wheeler, against China in Adelaide on Friday night.
The 26-year-old produced a solid 62-minute performance before being replaced by forward Caitlin Foord, who was forced from the field 15 minutes later with a hamstring complaint and was undergoing a fitness test on Sunday afternoon.
Regular starters Foord, Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter and Hayley Raso were all named on the bench in Adelaide, making way for Charli Grant, Kaitlyn Torpey, Wheeler and Cortnee Vine.
But Gustavsson, who will reveal his squad for the Olympics this week, suggested on Sunday fans could see a stronger starting side in Sydney.
"We had some players that were on the fringe to be selected that I think deserved the last chance to show if they should be on the plane to Paris," Gustavsson said.
"This game is a bit different. We managed to save some legs and hopefully some of those that had limited minutes will be more available now.
"It's the last game before we travel to France and we really want to finish off with a good performance and hopefully a win here."
Canberra striker Michelle Heyman scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw for the Matildas after Zhang Lynyan had given China the lead in the 30th minute.
Dudley Redhead United Football Club junior Emily van Egmond, who played a full game on Friday night and wore the captain's armband with Catley starting from the bench, should already be on the plane to Paris.
The San Diego Wave midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Matildas squad with 143 caps for her country, including appearances at four World Cups and two Olympics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.