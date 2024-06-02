Hammer blow: why professional body expelled Hunter man

For years Daniel Roberts has used his membership to the globally-recognised Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, known as RICS, to give him professional credibility and attract clients. But now, it's gone after the professional body he said was the "cornerstone of his life" ruled on allegations that he deliberately damaged a construction project at Jesmond.
Last week the NSW government blessed the Hunter with another committee to guide it through the exit from coal. In his exclusive Newcastle Herald column today, Phillip O'Neill lays out why it's less than the exciting progress many are hoping will be delivered.
In the city's west, authorities say there are no plans for a last-ditch overturning of the massive Minmi Estate despite increasing outrage from residents and City of Newcastle councillors worried about the strain it will add to road infrastructure.
And in case you missed it over the weekend, make sure to check out Renee Valentine's Weekender story on NSW State of Origin star Yasmin Clydsdale ahead of the sold-out game at Broadmeadow on Thursday.
I hope you have a great start to your week.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
