Racing: Lees says Adelaide River on track despite debut setback

Kris Lees plans to press on to the $1.2 million Q22 (2200m) with highly credentialed import Adelaide River despite him having a cardiac arrythmia on debut for the Newcastle trainer at Eagle Farm.
The four-year-old, carrying the colours of seven-time Melbourne Cup winner Lloyd Williams, finished ninth as one of the favourites in the 1800m group 3 Lord Mayors Cup on Saturday.
He was found to have an irregular heartbeat after the run and will need a veterinary clearance and a satisfactory trial before being allowed to race again.
Lees said Adelaide River recovered quickly and he was confident of getting the clearance for the Q22 on June 15 at Eagle Farm.
"He was fine within an hour after the race," Lees said. "He actually ran OK. He had good late sectionals over an unfamiliar distance. He hit the line well so it sets up well for two weeks' time.
"At this stage, the intention is still to get [to the Q22]. He'll just need a tick-over trial, which won't be hard to do."
Adelaide River is a group 3 winner over 2414m in Ireland and a three-time group 1 placegetter, including a second to superstar Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby (2414m). On Saturday he was first-up for eight months.
Lees also had Luncies (fifth) and Cleveland (last), another from the Williams camp, in the Lord Mayors Cup and said both are set to continue on to the Q22.
Cleveland, first-up since winning the Moonee Valley Cup last October, was found with no issues post-race. The Eagle Farm track, rated a Soft 6 on Saturday, had a troubled preparation for the winter carnival and Lees believed Cleveland and Luncies didn't handle the surface well.
Meanwhile, Scone trainers trainers Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich will turn their focus to Eagle Farm next Saturday with blueblood fillies Gentileschi and Genzano, after Rematch ploughed through trying conditions at Rosehill to grab a second and final Highway Handicap win.
Five of the scheduled 10 races were held at Rosehill on Saturday before the meeting was washed out.
Rematch edged out Scott Singleton's One Beat No Beat by a third of a length in a slog to the line in the 1500m class 3 for a fourth career win. Messara said an 1800m benchmark race in town in a fortnight looked the next target for Rematch, which was now out of Highway grade.
Messara said Gentileschi had recovered from injury and would likely race in blinkers in the group 1 Queensland Oaks (2200m) next Saturday.
"I'm probably going to put blinkers on her, to change it up," Messara said. "She'll work with them on on Tuesday and see how she goes.
"She got galloped on the other day on the Sunshine Coast [when third over 1800m] but she's come through it fine."
Genzano, another granddaughter of champion Ortensia, will contest the listed Queensland Day Stakes (1200m) for three-year-olds.
"Genzano has been working really well and I'm very happy with her," he said.
Scone apprentice Braith Nock took his season tally to 81 winners before the Newcastle meeting was called off after four races on Saturday.
The 21-year-old steered John O'Shea-trained filly Ladyking to a 9.57-length victory in the 1890m super maiden plate, which was race two. Ladyking relished the heavy track after settling in fourth place before Nock drove her through a gap at the top of the straight.
It was Nock's fourth provincial track win in his 17-month career and his first for O'Shea. He is in the top 10 on the NSW premiership and second to Zac Lloyd in the apprentices' title.
Nock's master, Brett Cavanough, indicated that the young man, who has no claim on country tracks, will be riding regularly on provincial courses, where he has a 2kg claim.
Locals Sam Kavanagh (Spirit Of Storm) and David Atkins (Scholl Deep) trained two of the four winners before jockeys raised concerns with stewards about visibility and the track's deterioration in the continuing rain.
Kavanagh's mare was luckless in recent starts but broke through for her second win in seven runs when successful in the provincial class 1 handicap (1200m).
Atkins' filly led all the way for an easy 1.39-length win in the class 1 handicap (1400m). She was heavily backed into $2.90.
Jockey Ben Looker allowed her to stride along unchallenged in front and she was never challenged.
Both of Spirit Of Storm's wins have been at Newcastle, and on Saturday she travelled in fourth before Jean Van Overmeire steered her onto the better going out wide. After taking the lead, she held off the heavily backed Kris Les filly Imposant to win by a length.
Fresh from a long-shot double, local reinswoman Grace Panella will chase more success at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Panella trained and drove Rose Noire ($26) to a first-up win for her stable on Friday at Newcastle after taking $51 shot Beancounter to victory for Roy Roots jnr. She has seven drives, including Murphy's Reward for Seaton Grima, on the eight-race card on Monday.
"Murphy's Reward is first-up for the stable and he has a bit of an opinion of it, so that's exciting," Panella said.
"It's probably whether or not we get to the top, because he looks like a leader. I'm looking forward to that one and the one of Tony Bertwistle's, Take A Hike. It's first-up from down Goulburn way."
Rose Noire, a five-year-old mare which has raced mostly in Victoria, came from well back to score a four-metre win on Friday night.
"I wasn't very confident when the barrier draw came out but I knew she had the ability," Panella said.
"I had a high opinion of her the first time I worked her, so when the race had the early speed and we were back out of it, I was probably laughing back in the field. It worked out beautiful."
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson heads to Maitland on Monday night with four chances to cap a winning weekend.
Davidson had a double at The Gardens on Saturday night with Shintaro and Don't Bail Out, while Fat Boy's Charm won there on Friday.
Fat Boy's Charm goes around again on Monday night in heat three of a 450m 5th grade series, where he has box one.
"He just lacks a bit of pace early, but he should be hitting the line strong," Davidson said. "All mine are place chances needing luck."
Davidson also has He's Thunderous in heat one and Quick To Judge in heat two, both from box four.
"He's Thunderous had a couple of weeks off then come back on Friday at The Gardens and ran a good second," he said.
"He's competitive up there at Maitland but he just hasn't run the time he has on the two-turn tracks. I think he's a reasonable place chance. The further he goes, the better he goes.
"The one's probably going to be the one to beat, but he has a decent chance.
"Quick To Judge won two starts back then he was up there in a final on Friday and got decked on the home turn. He's probably better on a two-turn track but he'll be competitive in an even field. He'll just need a bit of luck from the box."
His other runner is We'll See, which is well boxed in two in race three (565m).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.