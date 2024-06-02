Flood warnings and mud-slinging: weekend of wet weather in Hunter

A WEEKEND of wet weather across the Hunter had some residents on flood watch and others covered in mud as they took to the sporting field.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) weather station at Nobbys in Newcastle recorded 57.4 millimetres of rain in the 48 hours to 9am on Sunday.
The gauge at Maitland airport notched 63.2 millimetres in that time.
Photos from the rugby union clash between Merewether and Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday show sportspeople covered in mud as they played on drenched grounds.
"We've seen persistent and moderate-to-heavy rainfall really persist over the Sydney and Hunter areas from nine o'clock yesterday," the BOM's senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said on Sunday.
He said totals in the Hunter were anywhere between 25 to 50 millimetres in 24 hours to Sunday morning as a low pressure system moved through.
"All of that should clear by Sunday night for a sunny Monday," he said.
The wet weather was expected to continue on Sunday, with the BOM predicting a 95 per cent chance of more rain in the Newcastle area.
Grey skies are set to clear soon though. The BOM has predicted Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to be "mostly sunny" in Newcastle and Maitland.
Crews from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) were prepared for flooding in the Paterson and Williams rivers as they swelled after rain on Sunday.
People in low-lying areas next to the two waterways were advised to stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by the SES and BOM.
Minor flooding was occurring along Williams River on Sunday morning and the SES warned it could peak at 5.5 metres on Sunday afternoon.
The river at Mill Dam Falls could reach the minor flood level of 6.1 metres on Sunday night, according to the SES.
The Paterson River at Gostwyck Bridge could reach the minor flood level of 9.1 metres on Sunday night as well.
The predictions from the BOM meant the low-lying areas next to the two rivers could be impacted by dangerous floodwaters, the SES spokesperson said.
The SES advised Wollombi residents to monitor conditions of minor flooding on the Wollombi Brook.
The BOM said moderate rainfall on the weekend caused river levels to rise, with further showers expected on Sunday and Monday.
Wollombi Brook was expected to remain below the minor flood level of 6.7 metres but low-lying areas could be impacted.
The Wollombi Brook at Bulga may exceed the minor flood level of 3 metres on Sunday afternoon.
What to do if you live in an affected area:
For help in heavy rain or floods, call the SES on 132500, or for a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero (000).
