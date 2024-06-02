Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It sent her flying': little girl playing in park 't-boned' by trail bike

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indiana Roney and her three-year-old daughter Nevaeh Cooper-Roney. Inset, the motorbike riders police would like to speak with, and Nevaeh in hospital. Pictures by Marina Neil, supplied
Indiana Roney and her three-year-old daughter Nevaeh Cooper-Roney. Inset, the motorbike riders police would like to speak with, and Nevaeh in hospital. Pictures by Marina Neil, supplied

A SUNNY afternoon spent playing in a park with family took a horrifying turn when unregistered trail bikes tore through and "t-boned" a little girl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.