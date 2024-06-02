Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen's weekend in custody after gel blaster allegedly found outside hotel

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 2 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle police were called to a hotel on King Street to reports a man had a firearm at about 2.30am on June 1. File picture
Newcastle police were called to a hotel on King Street to reports a man had a firearm at about 2.30am on June 1. File picture

A TEENAGER accused of having a gel blaster gun on him outside a hotel in the Newcastle CBD has spent the weekend in custody.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.