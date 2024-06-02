Wildfires find right formula to storm past West Harbour

COACH Scott Coleman hasn't done the mathematics on what the Hunter Wildfires might need in the second half of the season to qualify for the Shute Shield finals.
However, Coleman is confident that the Wildfires will be thereabouts if they can continue the form from a 35-17 win over West Harbour at a waterlogged Concord Oval on Saturday.
The Wildfires ran in five tries, highlighted by a spectacular solo effort from winger Veni Vahai.
But it was the bread-and-butter areas which pleased Coleman most and provided confidence for the second half of the campaign.
The Wildfires dominated the set piece, rolling mauls delivered three tries and their line speed and desperation in defence was outstanding. They prevented three tries by holding players up over the line.
"It was one of our better games," Coleman said.
"West Harbour are not an easy team to beat. We defended really well. They scored only twice out of six entries into our 22m.
"I was super happy with our effort areas. In the first half, we made three line breaks and had support every time and never turned it over. Our kick chase was good. All the non-talent areas that we have been working on paid off."
Hooker Andrew Tuala led the way up front and was rewarded with three tries. Breakaway Donny Freeman produced his best for the season and prop Bo Abra did a power of work.
"AT and Donny were back to their best," Coleman said. "If they lead the way, the others follow."
The win moved the Wildfires to ninth spot on 21 points, five points behind sixth-placed Norths, whom they meet next at home on June 15.
The Wildfires finished sixth last season with 56 points.
Asked if he expects the Wildfires will need a similar amount, Coleman said: "I don't know. I was just trying to get a win. Things are on the up.
"We have a few players coming back from injury and a couple of new faces. English lock, Shay Kerry and Spanish back-rower Unamol Urraze came off the bench in second grade and looked good. Tieuti Asi is back now and was really good again.
"The pleasing thing on Saturday was that we had wins in second grade, second grade colts and the women. First grade colts lost but had chances to win as well. It was a good all-round club performance on the road."
Ethan Morga landed two penalties to put the Wildfires 6-3 up after 20 minute.
Livewire scrum half Isaac Montoisy took a quick tap and ran 30 metres to set up lock George Noa.
Vahai scored a contender for try of the year in the 27th minute. The winger, running at full-tilt, picked up a Ethan Morgan kick in the wet at ankle height nd then ran over the top of a would-be defender before bursting out of another tackle and crossing in the corner.
The home side hit back with a converted try to make it 23-10 at the break.
They scored another five minutes into the second half, but that was the end of the section for the Pirates.
Tuala crossed from a driving maul in the 66th minute and added another from close range four minutes later.
*******
BUBBA
IT was one of our better games. They are not an easy team to beat.
Their coach rated us as one of the better teams they had played.
HELD up 3 times in first half
We defended really well. They scored only twice out of six entries into the 22m, which was good.
MAUL, lineout, scrum strong
We are not getting too carried away.
We knew we had to win, but we still have a lot of work to do.
NINTH 21 points spot now - 6 points behind Norths in 6th -
We needed to win to stay in the hunt for the semi. It wasn't do or die. If we beat Norths in a fortnight we are all but in the top 6.
TME OFF
We learnt our lesson last year. The biys were mentally drained at the back end of the season. We went hard last week at training, knowing this week would be lighter. They will have two blocks of running to do in their own time.
No training sessions. They are away fom each others.
A couple of boys have gone back to New Zealand, one has gone home to melbourne, Donny is taking three boys out west. Everyone is having a break from rugby.
MAKE RUN SECOMD HALF
We have a few players coming back from injury and a couple of new faces.
The English guy and Spabish guy came off the bench in second grade and looked good,. Tieuti is back now and was really good again.
AT AT PEAK
He is getting fitter.
AT and Donny were back to their best. If they elad the way, the others follow.
Hamish gets a cortisone in 2 weeks in his neck.
Kurt Tufaga back game after norths.
VENI VAHAI try
He picked it up quite well. He is an x-factor with the ball in hand. he just has to work on his decison making and defence. he can tackle, ...
MESSAGE HALF TIME
I was super happy with our effort areas. We made three line breaks and had support every time and never turned it over. Our kick chase was good. All the non-talent areas that we have been working on paid off.
We had to continue that and make chop tackles.
Ran into the wind. we know what happened at home against warringah when we ran into the wind in the second half.
WE had to work hard.
ABOUT SAME conditions
We are getting used to playing in the rain. had 4. Lost Syd Uni.
DONE MATHS On HOW MNAY points
No. I was just trying to get a win.
Pleasing thing for the club was that wi won 2nds, 2nd grade colst and girls. First grade colts had chances to win as well. It was a goo all-round club performance on the road, which has generally been pretty tough.
ROB -
ISAAC - outstanding
He was great on the ab-lib stuff. he has to work on hs pass and his game control.
QUICK tap,
He did some good stuff
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.