NPL: Broadmeadow make most of lucky break to close gap on Jaffas

An ankle injury to captain Jeremy Wilson was the one negative for Broadmeadow after scoring the only points of a rain-hit round 14 of the NPL men's competition.
Magic beat Cooks Hill 5-2 at home on Friday night before rain washed out the weekend's games. The victory moved Broadmeadow to 33 points, four off leaders Lambton Jaffas, who have also had 13 matches.
Wilson was helped off the pitch in the 48th minute and would appear in doubt to play Maitland at Magic Park in Tuesday night's catch-up game. Magic then play Alstonville at home on Saturday in the Australia Cup.
Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar said Wilson's injury appeared only slight and the rest of his team came through unscathed.
Bailey Wells scored twice for Magic and Brock Beveridge got a brace for Cooks Hill, who levelled at 2-2 in the 68th minute. Sam Donnellan, Wells and Riley Smith then scored to put the hosts clear.
Jayden Stewardson had levelled with a penalty for Magic in the 64th minute after a tough call against Cooks Hill goalkeeper Sam Esquilant.
Cresnar was relieved to get the game in and the result.
"I think in the scheme of things, we were very fortunate," Cresnar said of the win.
"You've got several teams now who have two or three catch ups and Australia Cup games. It will make it interesting because there will be a lot of midweek games, potential injuries, so that's why it was important on Friday to play and get an outcome.
"I think it was one of our harder games. Cooks are well organised and well coached and thought it would be one of our harder games, which it was.
"We were fortunate enough to get those goals at the end, but it was definitely a battle and they were in the game for a long time."
