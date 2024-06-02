Man dies after falling from e-scooter at Lake Macquarie

A MAN has died after falling from an e-scooter at Lake Macquarie on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Appletree Road at West Wallsend just after midday on June 2 after reports of a crash.
Lake Macquarie police officers rushed to the scene, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and discovered a man had fallen off an electric scooter.
Paramedics performed CPR on the man in an attempt to save him, but he sadly could not be revived and died at the scene.
The rider was believed to be a man aged in his 30s, according to police.
A male driver of a ute was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing, police said.
A crime scene was set up and officers have combed the crash site as they work to piece together how the fatal incident unfolded.
Motorists were advised to avoid the Appletree Road area while emergency services worked.
The police investigation was continuing on Sunday night.
