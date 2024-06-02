Knights coach Adam O'Brien tells players to ignore outside noise

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien had advised his players to ignore the outside noise after what he described as a "distracted" performance in their 32-2 loss to Canterbury on Friday night.
Newcastle were embarrassed on their own home turf in front of 21,204 fans, most of whom had been expecting to celebrate a fifth consecutive win.
O'Brien said some of his players "clearly looked like they were distracted" and suggested maybe they had not switched back on after the bye.
"We probably need to batten the hatches down, get off social media, and don't read too much of what you guys [the media] are going to write," O'Brien said.
"Maybe we were reading too much of that leading up to this one about how good we were going. Now we'll look inward and try to fix it."
In particular, fullback David Armstrong, who had been a revelation in his first four NRL games, received a harsh lesson in the realities of NRL football.
The off-contract Armstrong was linked last week to Sydney Roosters and O'Brien conceded it was "possible" that had impacted on his performance.
"He's only a young bloke," he said. "He's played four games and been getting plenty of pats on the back and it's all new to him.
"There's speculation about contracts and [his] management and all that. He's young, he'll learn from it."
Nobody in Newcastle's team was more frustrated that the Saifiti twins, for different reasons.
Daniel played only six minutes off the bench before he suffered a suspected medial-ligament injury to his knee. Jacob was sin-binned in the dying minutes for head-butting Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney.
He was subsequently charged with grade-one striking and is facing a $3000 fine.
