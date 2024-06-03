Newcastle Herald
Home-grown props keen to 'rip in' as Knights begin NRLW pre-season

By Renee Valentine
June 3 2024 - 7:00pm
Newcastle Knights props Kayla Romaniuk and Tayla Predebon ahead of the squad's first training session on Monday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Kayla Romaniuk and Tayla Predebon know an intense seven-week pre-season lies ahead but the home-grown Newcastle Knights could not wait to rip into the first session of their NRLW title defence on Monday.

