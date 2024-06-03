Home-grown props keen to 'rip in' as Knights begin NRLW pre-season

Kayla Romaniuk and Tayla Predebon know an intense seven-week pre-season lies ahead but the home-grown Newcastle Knights could not wait to rip into the first session of their NRLW title defence on Monday.
The Knights' NRLW pre-season kicked off at the Centre of Excellence in Broadmeadow on Monday evening with their first game looming large on July 25 against the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Newcastle are chasing a threepeat of titles after claiming back-to-back premierships and props Romaniuk and Predebon, who are both Hunter products, want to be key to further success after extending their stays with the club.
Gloucester-raised Predebon, 23, has signed a two-year extension with the Knights until the end of 2026, and the Newcastle Herald understands Romaniuk has also committed to a further two seasons.
"Playing for your home town just means so much more," Predebon, who also won the 2021 premiership with the Roosters in her debut season, said.
Predebon featured in all 11 games for the Knights last season and started in the grand final.
"This year, I really want to spend more time on the field and make more of an impact," Predebon said.
"I think I have a lot more to give that I haven't actually discovered yet, so I can't wait to rip in with the girls."
Romaniuk, a Kurri Kurri junior whose rise has been rapid since debuting midway through the 2022 season, also played a role in every game last year.
"For me, it's just having a good seven weeks in this pre-season and then just being where the team needs me," Romaniuk said.
"I want to be playing every game, so that's definitely a goal, but just where the team needs me."
The Knights, under new coach Ben Jeffries, have retained 21 players from last year's top 24, adding in New Zealand Super W players Grace Kukutai and Isabella Waterman as well as promoting five-eighth Evie Jones from a development player.
