Newcastle Jets talisman primed to strike for Socceroos

JETS striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is confident of carrying his outstanding club form onto the national stage - it's just football after all.
Stamatelopoulos is in camp with the Socceroos in Bangkok ahead of a potential international debut against Bangladesh in Daka on Thursday night.
The 25-year-old's selection for his first senior national squad follows a breakthrough A-League campaign for the Jets which netted 17 goals.
He is one of four strikers in the squad alongside Mitch Duke, Adam Taggart and Kusini Yengi.
As well as Bangladesh, the Socceroos tackle Palestine in Perth on June 11.
"It's football at the end of the day. There is not much to stress about," Stamatelopoulos told the Newcastle Herald.
"For me, my job is pretty simple. It is just putting the ball in the back of the next. If I get chances, I back myself to score goals.
"It is about being in the right areas and learning what my teammates like to do so I can put myself in the best position to execute."
Stamatelopoulos, Adelaide teenager Nestory Irankunda and keeper Paul Izzo are the fresh faces in a 25-man squad, led by Jackson Irvine, Duke, Ajdin Hrustic and Harry Souttar.
"It has been good. I know a few of the boys from Adelaide and it has been good to reconnect and also meet some new faces," Stamatelopoulos said. "All the boys are top people. The culture is great.
"It obviously helps that I grew up with a lot of the boys here and played with them through youth teams. Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Ryan Strain I am very close to, Kusini Yengi, I grew up playing with basically my whole life. It has been a pretty easy transition for me."
The squad has spent five days in Thailand.
"The first part has been about acclimatising and getting used to the weather," Stamatelopoulos said. "I haven't been involved before so I have been learning the way Arnie wants to play and getting used to how the other boys like to play as well.
"The quality is extremely high being surrounded by the best players in the country. It is very different to what I have been used to.
"Arnie had a chat with me, Daniel Arzani and Nestory together. He said that you deserve to be here and just play your game, don't do anything extra."
The squad switches base to Daka on Tuesday and will have a final training session on Wednesday.
Arnold hasn't indicated who is likely to play against Bangladesh, who the Socceroos beat 5-0 in Melbourne last year.
"I am just take each training session as it comes," said Stamatelopoulos, who is contracted for another season at the Jets. "Obviously, I'd like to get a cap. I am just putting my best foot forward at every training session to get that."
Selection would cap an incredible 12 months since Stamatelopoulos returned from Greece.
As well as the Jets golden boot, Stamatelopoulos collected the Nigel Boogaard Medal and Craig Johnston Medal for the club's player of the year and scored a brace for the A-League All-Stars in an 8-0 rout of a youth-filled Newcastle United Premier League outfit.
"I always knew I could do it if given the opportunity," Stamatelopoulos said. "I have just turned 25 and last season was the first time where I have put more than two starts together in a row. For me it was always game time and playing consistently. I knew once I got that I would be able to put the ball in the back of the net."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.