Hunter Rugby defends decision to play top-of-table clash in mudbath

HUNTER Rugby Union president James Slattery has defended the decision to play games between Maitland and Merewether on a water-logged Marcellin Park on Saturday, saying the correct procedures were followed.
Merewether beat Maitland 34-26 - the Blacks' first loss of the season - but Greens coach Tony Munro was adamant that the match should not have gone ahead due to concerns for player safety.
The match was set down for Merewether's home ground, Townson Oval, which was unplayable.
The Greens were arranging to postpone the fixture to the designated wet weather date on Saturday, July 13.
However, they were informed by Hunter Rugby that, under the competition by-laws, the game was to be moved to Marcellin Park if the ground was available.
Marcellin Park was inspected Saturday morning and deemed fit for play.
The women's and third grade matches were to be played at Marcellin No.2 Oval but the referees ruled it was not safe. All matches were played on the main pitch.
Conditions deteriorated during the day, turning large sections of the ground into a bog.
The Merewether-Maitland games were the only round-eight fixtures to proceed.
"The reality is that the by-laws are there and everyone is aware of them before the season starts," Slattery said.
"Maitland inspected the pitch and made the ground available. The first grade referee then deemed the ground was safe to play.
"Earlier the referee ruled field two wasn't safe for third grade and the women to be played. It would be unreasonable for anyone to expect Hunter rugby to go around and access every ground each Saturday. Systems are in place and they were followed."
Maitland have the management rights at Marcellin Park and carry out their own maintenance. Most Hunter Rugby grounds are controlled by the local council.
Games in the Shute Shield were played in similar wet conditions in Sydney.
Munro said player welfare should be paramount.
"It was a safety issue," he said. "I don't think enough consideration was given to the players' welfare."
Merewether centre Bill Coffey dislocated his shoulder during the first-grade match. A Maitland player suffered a serious knee injury in second grade.
Munro believed the conditions were a contributing factor to Coffey's injury.
"Billy carried the ball up, got tackled and lost his footing. He put his arm out to brace and it slipped. On a dry field, his arm would have held. His arm slipped and the shoulder popped. He will be out for a few weeks."
Wet weather has severely impacted the season.
University have three catch-up games to play. Wanderers and Southern Beaches have two and Hamilton one.
Wanderers and University meet in first grade at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
"Hunter Rugby has wet-weather dates set aside and will play additional games where required," Slattery said. "We are working with all the clubs to make sure everyone gets the games played."
