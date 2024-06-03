Charlestown Azzurri player on the mend from serious head injury

Charlestown Azzurri player Corey Edwards "is already asking when he can play football again" after coming out of an induced coma.
Edwards collapsed at Cooks Square Park last Wednesday night after coming off the pitch early in an NPL reserve grade match against Maitland following a head clash with a Magpies player. He was taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital where he had surgery to relieve pressure on a brain bleed and was placed in an induced coma.
Azzurri secretary Roger Steel and football director Roby Valentinis visited him in hospital on Sunday.
"I'm pleased to report he is out of his induced coma and we were able to hold a pleasant conversation with him," Steel said.
"He's a bit tired, as you can imagine, but we are all relieved he is on the mend. I believe Corey will be moved out of intensive care into the general wards in the next couple of days. Corey is already asking when he can play football again.
"His teammates have also started visiting him in hospital. We are all delighted."
He said Edwards came out on the coma on Friday afternoon and it's believed he could return to football in about six months.
A John Hunter Hospital spokesperson said Edwards was listed as in a stable condition.
** Broadmeadow were set to host Maitland at Magic Park on Tuesday night, pending a ground inspection in the morning.
